Welcoming Attitude Simply a Part of Toronto’s DNA
LGBTQ Paul Heney December 29, 2019
Toronto is widely known in the LGBTQ community as having one of the most dynamic, welcoming and fun Pride celebrations around. And this incredible international city is a popular queer destination, thanks to its open attitude and wonderful neighborhoods. The city even hosted the IGLTA Convention back in May 2018. We spoke with Scott Beck, President & CEO of Tourism Toronto, on how his organization is focusing on queer travelers.
TravelPulse (TP): Toronto has been a great LGBTQ destination for years. For travelers who have been there in the past, what’s new and different in the area? Why should a queer traveler visit the city in 2020?
Scott Beck (SB): Toronto Pride is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, and one of the unique aspects of it is the Family Pride program, which celebrates families in the community. There’s a lot more than just the Pride Parade on Sunday—Trans Pride, the Dyke March, the Drag Ball, Blockorama (celebrating the black trans community)—it’s a month-long event for Toronto that’s evolving alongside the community.
When you think of Toronto, TIFF comes to mind, but Toronto is also home to Canada’s largest LGBT film festival, InsideOut. If you’re a cinephile, come in May and celebrate queer cinema.
TP: Toronto hosted the IGLTA convention in 2018 and is well known for its annual Pride festivities. What do you think makes the city such a great destination for LGBTQ visitors?
SB: We’re a city that’s as diverse as our visitors. So what makes it a great destination for the community? For starters, we’re home to Canada’s largest gay population with a thriving LGBTQ scene from end-to-end. We’re known for our progressiveness and inclusivity—and we don’t apologize for that. It’s part of our DNA. We also have a thriving culture of creativity here—film, art, music, dance. Our creative culture is inextricably tied to the LGBT community, both as creators and consumers.
TP: There have been a lot of cities that have lost their “gayborhoods” as the entire population becomes more inclusive. Is this the case in Toronto, or are areas that are still important go-to locations?
SB: One of the benefits of being a progressive, diverse and accepting destination is that we don’t have as much of a need for a gayborhood. When you have more gay people living and being accepted openly as themselves, you have less of a need for a go-to location. Inclusivity is everywhere. But there will always be a place for our village. It’s a harbinger for culture, filled with history, community and quite frankly the best drag scene in the country, including our hometown queen Brooke Lynn Hytes from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
TP: How important is the LGBTQ market to your city and region, in terms of tourism? How are you actively marketing to these travelers, and through what kinds of media?
SB: We mean it when we say we’re an inclusive city. And that means we’re inclusive with our marketing, too. We don’t isolate marketing activity specifically to the community—it’s part of our overall brand and brand platform. All of our marketing content features a cross-section of the LGBTQ community, because the LGBTQ community is a big part of Toronto.
One way we reach LGBTQ travelers is through influencer marketing and on social. Last year, we teamed up with Destination Canada and the Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes just as Rupaul’s Drag Race was airing. She toured her hometown and shared it on social with her fans.
TP: What are the primary online portals you'd recommend for travelers planning a trip to Toronto? Are there any online or in-print guides specifically targeted to queer travelers?
SB: Our website, SeeTorontoNow.com, highlights some of the biggest LGBTQ events and activities—from nightlife, bars and clubs, to Pride, Inside Out and other festivals to take part in. There’s also a ton of gay magazines for the city—Xtra, LGBT NOW, In Magazine, My GayTorontoNow and LGBT-friendly sites like BlogTO and DailyHive.
TP: What are some of the main attractions outside the city but in the surrounding region that you would recommend to queer travelers?
SB: One of Canada’s hidden gems is a day trip away from Toronto. Prince Edward County, or “The County” as it’s called, is a wine-lovers dream. Tons of wineries, an amazing gastro scene and a spectacular sandy beach nearby called Sandbanks. It also happens to be a hotspot for the LGBT community. So, when you’re done bar hopping in Toronto, you can do winery tours in The County.
TP: Can you talk a little about the food scene in and around Toronto, and what's trending now?
SB: A benefit to being as diverse as we are means our culinary scene matches it. That means fusion food. Toronto is a culinary hub of international flavors you have to try. Chinese-Jamaican at Patois, Japanese-Peruvian at Chotto Matte, French-American at Louix Louis—the list goes on and on. If there’s a type of food you want to try, you’ll find it in Toronto and it will be like nothing you’ve experienced before.
TP: If a queer traveler had a mere 24 hours in Toronto, what itinerary would you plan for them?
SB: First things first—you should say for longer! But if you only had 24 hours, you absolutely have to check out the Village. Take in a drag show, bar hop along the strip and enjoy people watching from the cafes. And it’s the time of year to get festive. Go skating at Nathan Phillips Square and explore the Christmas Market in the Distillery District.
TP: Is there anything else I've missed that a queer traveler should know about Toronto?
SB: I’m new to Toronto, myself, so I get to experience it as a visitor does. Everywhere I’ve explored, I’ve been given such a warm welcome. Our queer visitors get the same experience. I can’t wait for you to come and visit!
For more information on Toronto
For more LGBTQ News
More by Paul Heney
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS