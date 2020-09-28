Last updated: 04:46 PM ET, Mon September 28 2020

Caribbean Marketing Expert Joins Weddings Firm

People Brian Major September 28, 2020

Playa Hotels & Resorts
PHOTO: Beach wedding at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Caribbean wedding and honeymoon marketing firm Global Bridal Group/MarryCaribbean.com named veteran Caribbean marketer and former Caribbean Tourism Organization official Sylma Brown the company’s chief operating officer, said Jacqueline Johnson, CEO.

Brown has joined the firm as part of an “exclusive partnership,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled Ms. Brown has joined our team,” she said. “Her professional work ethic and unparalleled expertise are crucial qualities that we want represented at the company. She shares our commitment to achieving our goals and will contribute to the success of our agency.”

Brown most recently served as CTO’s acting director-general. She also previously served as the organization’s director of marketing, the Americas, where she collaborated with travel industry leaders to develop marketing initiatives that provided greater visibility for the region and directed CTO’s Caribbean Week events in New York and Canada.

Brown has previously served on the CTO Scholarship Foundation’s board and led its internship program. “I look forward to a formidable partnership that will make an impactful difference to our customers and clients in the Caribbean and the global wedding and honeymoon marketplace,” said Brown.

John De Fries Named Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO

