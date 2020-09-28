Caribbean Marketing Expert Joins Weddings Firm
People Brian Major September 28, 2020
Caribbean wedding and honeymoon marketing firm Global Bridal Group/MarryCaribbean.com named veteran Caribbean marketer and former Caribbean Tourism Organization official Sylma Brown the company’s chief operating officer, said Jacqueline Johnson, CEO.
Brown has joined the firm as part of an “exclusive partnership,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled Ms. Brown has joined our team,” she said. “Her professional work ethic and unparalleled expertise are crucial qualities that we want represented at the company. She shares our commitment to achieving our goals and will contribute to the success of our agency.”
Brown most recently served as CTO’s acting director-general. She also previously served as the organization’s director of marketing, the Americas, where she collaborated with travel industry leaders to develop marketing initiatives that provided greater visibility for the region and directed CTO’s Caribbean Week events in New York and Canada.
Brown has previously served on the CTO Scholarship Foundation’s board and led its internship program. “I look forward to a formidable partnership that will make an impactful difference to our customers and clients in the Caribbean and the global wedding and honeymoon marketplace,” said Brown.
For more People News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS