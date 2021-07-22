Kari Tarnowski Promoted at American Queen Steamboat/Victory
People American Queen Steamboat Company Theresa Norton July 22, 2021
Kari Tarnowski, the highly respected travel marketing executive who joined American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines in November 2020, has been promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing.
In addition to marketing, she now oversees the sales, revenue management, call center and guest experience departments.
Tarnowski has more than two decades of experience in the cruise and hotel industries. She previously served as vice president of marketing for Crystal Cruises and held senior positions at luxury lines Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea Cruises, as well as Elite Island Resorts and Sandals/Beaches. Tarnowski also played a key role in the inception of Hotels.com, where she was part of the company’s launch team in 2002.
Tarnowski is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and resides in South Florida with her two sons.
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruises Lines are part of Hornblower Group, which also includes Hornblower Cruises & Events and NYC Ferry, HMS Ferries and Seaward Marine Services. Hornblower also operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service, as well as Hornblower Niagara Cruises on behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission.
