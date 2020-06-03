Marc Casto Appointed President at Flight Centre Travel Group
People June 03, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Casto will take on the newly established role to steer the company’s retail transformation. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) announced the appointment of Marc Casto to the role of president, leisure brands of the company’s Americas division.
The company has established this role on the heels of its recently implemented retail transformation, to oversee and steer the implementation and day-to-day to execution of its new business model.
The company’s reimagined leisure business model focuses on people and reaffirms its commitment to meeting the needs of customers. The new model grants customers access to Liberty Travel and Flight Centre’s businesses through consultants who’ll have remote access to the companies’ systems and products. This will enable customers to contact travel consultants when it is convenient to the customer, instead of being restricted by shop trading hours.
The company will maintain network hubs across the U.S./Canada; each of which will be run by a network manager. Each consultant will be affiliated with one of those hubs. Once stay-at-home orders are lifted, consultants will bring their travel expertise to their new network hub, where they can work both in-shop or remotely.
In his new role as president, Casto will lead and implement efforts to convert strategy into action plans and ensure successful deployment and progression of the newly transformed business model. After that, he’ll develop plans for business continuity and growth. He’ll work across all departments to ensure business goals are met, while keeping a customer-first mentality.
“The creation of this role and the appointment of Marc represents the company’s evolution and vision for the future,” said Charlene Leiss, president of Flight Centre Travel Group, Americas. “The tenacity and commitment with which he helped to build and operate Casto Travel is commendable, and he has demonstrated those qualities throughout his tenure at FCM. As part of the Flight Centre organization, Marc has shown great vision, leadership and poise, and I have every confidence that he will successfully lead the Leisure Team into a bright future.”
Marc has over 25 years of experience in the travel industry. He previously served as Senior Vice President of FCM Travel Solutions USA, and before that, the president and chief executive officer of Casto Travel. Casto Travel (an FCM company) is a global travel management company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with operations throughout the U.S. and Philippines. During his two-plus decade career with Casto Travel, Marc was instrumental in the continued growth of the organization, the expansion of marketing efforts and investment in new technology.
A highly engaged travel industry professional, Casto is currently vice-chair of ASTA and serves at an executive level on multiple travel and industry-related boards. He has served as the chairman of the board for the San Jose Visitors and Convention Bureau/Team San Jose, the Commonwealth Business Travel Group and the ASTA Corporate Advisory Council. He has also held board positions for Business Travel News, CTAP, American Society of Travel Agents, the Mayor’s Taskforce for San Jose Airport, and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, as well as numerous hotel advisory boards.
Marc has been recognized by the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal as one of the “Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Silicon Valley.” In 2014 he was the recipient of the Barbara O’Hara Advocacy Award by ASTA, and the same year as a “Distinguished Citizen” by the Boy Scouts of America. In 2016, ASTA also honored him as the inaugural recipient of the prestigious Paul M. Ruden Award for Industry Champions.
Marc is a native of California and will initially maintain operations from his home state. He will step into his new position with Flight Centre Travel Group effective immediately with a full transition from his current role to be complete by July 1.
SOURCE: Flight Centre Travel Group press release.
