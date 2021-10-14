Chicagoland Travel Professionals Raise $5,000 for Make-A-Wish
Travel Agent CIE Tours Theresa Norton October 14, 2021
Organizers of this year’s Chicagoland Travel Industry & Hospitality Golf Outing presented a $5,000 check to Make-A-Wish Illinois, a non-profit charity that helps to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”
The money was raised primarily by silent and live auctions of travel prizes after the golf outing dinner and raffle. Auction items were supplied by industry partners with a portion of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
Chicagoland Travel Industry & Hospitality Golf outing took place July 19, 2021, at the Eaglewood Resort & Spa in Itasca, Ill.
The outing was a huge success with 115 golfers and an additional 35 travel agents and vendors attending the dinner.
“With our fantastic vendor partners and support of the travel agents and being the only industry golf outing in the Chicagoland area, it truly was a great day,” said Dan Trankina, business development manager for Pleasant Holidays, who chaired the golf event. “We are so pleased to have the relationship with Make-A-Wish Illinois and will continue with this great relationship moving forward. We are all looking forward to next year’s outing, which we feel will be another huge success.”
The 2022 golf outing is planned for July 18.
