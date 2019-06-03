IPW Kicks Off in Anaheim
Travel Agent June 03, 2019
TravelPulse is on scene in Anaheim as nearly 7,000 members of the travel industry have gathered for the 51st annual travel conference, organized by the US Travel Association and hosted this year by Visit California.
Delegates from more than 70 countries gather over 5 days to discuss partnerships with both media and buyers in what organizers refer to as a showcase of America.
But while there's a lot of work involved, there's also some play, and the opening night was no exception. After starting with the press breakfast on Sunday morning which featured a performance by Natasha Bedingfield, the group departed on local tours that focused on culinary, culture and sand and sun.
The evening was capped off with an exclusive party at Disneyland that featured an exclusive look at the brand new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, which opened to the public only 3 days before.
There's lots more to come at IPW 2019, so stay tuned for full details.
