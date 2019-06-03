Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Mon June 03 2019

IPW Kicks Off in Anaheim

Travel Agent June 03, 2019

Star Wars Galaxy Edge IPW 2019
Star Wars Galaxy Edge IPW 2019

TravelPulse is on scene in Anaheim as nearly 7,000 members of the travel industry have gathered for the 51st annual travel conference, organized by the US Travel Association and hosted this year by Visit California.

Delegates from more than 70 countries gather over 5 days to discuss partnerships with both media and buyers in what organizers refer to as a showcase of America.

Natasha Bedingfield at the IPW 2019
Natasha Bedingfield at the IPW 2019

But while there's a lot of work involved, there's also some play, and the opening night was no exception. After starting with the press breakfast on Sunday morning which featured a performance by Natasha Bedingfield, the group departed on local tours that focused on culinary, culture and sand and sun.

Disney Anaheim IPW 2019
Disney Anaheim IPW 2019

The evening was capped off with an exclusive party at Disneyland that featured an exclusive look at the brand new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, which opened to the public only 3 days before.

There's lots more to come at IPW 2019, so stay tuned for full details.

For more information on Anaheim

For more Travel Agent News

Travel agents on Capitol Hill for ASTA Legislative Day 2019.

ASTA Members Head to the Hill for Legislative Day

American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA)

Saint Lucia Agent Months Announced

CTO's Tourism Marketing Conference Scheduled for June 5th in NYC

New IATA Rule Requires Agents, Advisors Ask Clients for Contact Info

gallery icon 10 Tips for Agents Selling International Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS