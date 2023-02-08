Master a Booming Market and Win Prizes at the Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke February 08, 2023
Travel advisors looking to grow their business in 2023 should look no further than tapping into the multi-billion-dollar destination wedding and honeymoon industry.
Securing the knowledge, tools and connections needed to do just that starts with attending TravelPulse's Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo this February 15-16 from 2-5 p.m. ET.
The free two-day virtual event allows travel professionals to experience the latest romance travel products, properties and destinations from the convenience of their desktop. What's more, a few lucky winners will even come away with prizes like a free all-inclusive resort stay in Cancun.
Attendees will learn to effectively market and sell weddings and honeymoons and increase their commission potential moving forward. Throughout the two-day expo, travel advisors can visit supplier booths to learn more about them, secure helpful brochures to share with their clients and chat with company representatives. They can also attend live webinars, watch industry insight interviews and even network with fellow agents in the virtual lounge.
Featured supplier booths for this month's event will include the Hawaiian Islands, Melia Hotels International, the Inclusive Collection, Malta Tourism Board, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, Palace Resorts, Rental Escapes, Fiji Tourism and Grupo Xcaret.
Meanwhile, prizes will include two complimentary nights in an all-inclusive Ocean Front Suite for two at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun and two tour certificates for two adults from Grupo Xcaret, including one for Xplor Fuego and one for Xavage Park.
Attendees can also look forward to three live webinars. The Hawaiian Islands will host a presentation on February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by a Melia Hotels International webinar at 4 p.m. ET on February 15. Finally, the Inclusive Collection will host a live webinar on February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Click here to register now for the Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Paul Gauguin Cruises Celebrates 25 Years Of Exploring French Polynesia
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS