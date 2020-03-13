Last updated: 02:37 PM ET, Fri March 13 2020

Travel Leaders Arms Advisors with Coronavirus Strategies

Claudette Covey March 13, 2020

coronavirus outbreak
Webinars address such issues as client concerns and implementing crisis management plans.

Travel Leaders Group is arming its agency owners and advisors with an arsenal of information and guidance on how to best assist their clients regarding the highly fluid issues regarding the coronavirus.

The company is providing its travel advisors with webinars such on such topics as addressing clients’ coronavirus concerns and implementing crisis management plans.

An on-demand webinar led by Travel Leaders Network President Roger E. Block offers advice on such issues as expense reduction.

Advisors are also being provided with real-time information on air waivers, travel insurance, cruise line updates and more. Notifications are sent up to three times a day.

Additionally, talking points have been created to help guide advisors through conversations with their customers and the media.

Travel Leaders also unveiled a series of sessions with industry consultant Mike Marchev, which offers advice on issues like how to handle rebookings and cancellations, how to keep business in the pipeline, and more.

As Michael Heflin, senior vice president of the hotel division at Travel Leaders Group put it: “Listen and understand travelers’ desires and be clear about the options available. Support your travelers and educate them on their options.”

Travel Leaders Group brands include Travel Leaders Network, Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, ALTOUR, Nexion Travel Group and Travel Leaders Vacation Centers.

Claudette Covey
