Valerie Wilson Travel Acquires Island Travel
Travel Agent December 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The merger will make VWT the largest travel management company on Hilton Head Island.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Valerie Wilson Travel (VWT) announced today it has acquired Island Travel, a prominent luxury travel agency in the Hilton Head region of South Carolina. The addition of Island Travel will continue to position VWT as the foremost travel management company on Hilton Head Island and in the surrounding area, expanding VWT’s reputation in the luxury travel space.
Island Travel, a member of Virtuoso, has two offices that have served the Beaufort County area for over 37 years. Jim Buckley and Carlo Hillard, previous owners, as well as the Island Travel team will stay on to continue the great work they have accomplished. Island Travel’s extensive industry experience and commitment to high-touch service will complement VWT as a powerhouse in luxury travel, enhancing the value and benefit to both the Island Travel team and their clients.
Brian Buttigieg, CFO, and Kimberly Wilson Wetty, Co-Owner & Co-President at VWT were instrumental in completing this acquisition. While Innovative Travel Acquisitions, Inc., based in Alpharetta, GA represented Island Travel. Wilson Wetty explained, “I have the greatest respect for Island Travel and am thrilled we have the opportunity to work together. Over the years, I have admired the leadership of Jim Buckley and Carlo Hillard as they have grown the Island Travel business. We will make a great team with endless possibilities.”
Buckley, a 21-year veteran of the travel industry and Owner of Island Travel along with Hilliard, Founder and Part Owner, will continue to be involved in client outreach initiatives. “At Island Travel, we realize that succession planning should be an important element in every business,” said Buckley. “We have searched for a successor that has the same high moral and ethical standards that have enabled Island Travel to grow, and we believe that Valerie Wilson Travel is our best choice. Coincidentally, both companies are currently members of Virtuoso, allowing our clients to continue enjoying the benefits of our membership.”
For more information, visit ValerieWilsonTravel.com.
SOURCE: Valerie Wilson Travel press release.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS