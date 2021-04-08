SmartFlyer to Use SION Software in New Partnership
Travel Technology Janeen Christoff April 08, 2021
SmartFlyer has selected SaaS platform-provider SION for commission management.
SION provides simplified commission tracking and management for travel agents delivered through sleek, powerful and intuitive visual dashboards with single-click processes.
“As a hub for some of the industry’s best travel advisors, we needed a commission management solution that could keep up with our advisors’ fast-paced booking behavior and evolving needs in our digital world,” said Erina Pindar, SmartFlyer’s Managing Director. “After a great deal of research, our team found that SION’s intuitive interface was the most powerful and ideal fit.”
“SmartFlyer represents an extraordinary new enterprise-level client for SION, which is incredibly validating for our company,” said SION CEO Irving Betesh. “We hold fast to the belief that managing operations in the world of global travel agencies is still too archaic and manual, and that our platform can transform an agency of any size. The selection of SION by SmartFlyer is just the first step in our business moving to the next level.”
SION provides clients with a platform that brings efficiency, accountability and transparency to travel commissions. The technology uses a modern interface and cloud-based platform with one-click invoicing, category tagging, fully-searchable data, easy filter views by timeframe, by-client and by-supplier reporting downloadable to PDF or CSV formats, and more.
