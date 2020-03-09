Funjet Vacations Blog | March 09, 2020 8:00 AM ET
10 Reasons to Visit Aruba
Aruba is an ideal but often overlooked destination for travelers looking for a Caribbean vacation. As a result, Funjet has listed Aruba’s attributes that set it apart from other Caribbean countries.
Perfect weather
A typical day in Aruba usually consists of a lot of sunshine and a high temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. With the least amount of rainfall in the Caribbean and being located just outside of the hurricane belt, Aruba’s ideal weather stays pretty consistent throughout the year.
Diversity
Aruba has one of the most diverse populations in the world, with a majority of the population fluent in English, Dutch, Spanish and local Papiamento.
The Food
An ethnically diverse population means a diverse range of cuisine, with dishes drawing inspirations from Caribbean, African and European flavors.
Diving
Did you know that Aruba is the wreck diving capital of the Caribbean? When not leisurely gazing at the colorful coral reefs and marine, visitors can explore the wrecks of World War II ships SS Antilla and SS Pedernales.
Endless Excursion Opportunities
While it is tempting to spend the entirety of your vacation in the comfort of your luxury resort, Aruba features too many options to simply settle for lounging poolside. Many resorts are actually a short distance away from local food markets, restaurants, shopping areas and other popular activities.
The Wildlife
Aruba is a great destination for animal-lovers, as animals such as iguanas, tropical birds, wild donkeys and goats can be found throughout the island.
Diverse Attractions
Aruba has something for everyone, from kid-friendly attractions for families to romantic nightlife for honeymooning couples to exploration for adventurous tourists.
National Parks
Nearly 20 percent of Aruba is a national park that contains some of the island’s most beautiful features including the Conchi natural pool.
Baby Turtle Hatchings
From March to November, visitors can have the unique opportunity to see several species of seas turtles emerge from their eggs and make their way to the sea. It’s another opportunity for animal-lovers that is worth traveling to Aruba for.
The Beaches
Aruba’s beaches are made of sand that is so soft and fine that it will not burn your feet, even at the hottest hour of the day. Whether sunning up on the beach or walking along the ocean, you’ll want to bury your toes in the sand.
To learn more, visit the Funjet Insider.
More Funjet Vacations, Aruba
More by Funjet Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS