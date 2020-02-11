AMResorts Blog | February 11, 2020 4:30 PM ET
A 2020 Tourist Checklist for Jamaica
Between Jamaica’s pristine beaches, rich culture and breathtaking sights, there is a lot to do to fill up a vacation. To help tourists make the most of their Jamaican trips, Zoëtry Resorts & Spas has created a list of the top things to do in Jamaica in 2020.
The first thing on the list is to check into Zoëtry Montego Bay, a boutique resort located just steps away from the Caribbean Sea with 49 suites spread across three buildings: Wood & Water, Bamboo and Blue Mountain.
There’s no escaping reggae music in the country where it was born, so it’s best to embrace it. Visit Bob Marley’s birthplace, Nine Mile, which has been turned into a museum and gallery celebrating his life, and St. Ann’s Bay, which is abundant with influential Jamaican heritage and culture.
You can’t explore a lush Caribbean destination on an empty stomach, so Zoëtry Resorts & Spas has included some dishes that must be tried. Zoëtry Montego Bay offers authentic Jamaican meals like Ackee and Saltfish coupled with a Red Stripe beer or Jamaican Rum.
Jamaica is home to lush jungles with jaw-dropping sights like Dunn’s River Falls. Explore the 600-foot-long waterfalls, which are some of the country’s most popular natural attractions.
After exploring the local attractions under the Jamaican sun, you’ll need to cool off. Jamaica’s waters are perfect for diving and snorkeling, with stunning corals and tropical fish to discover, while families can enjoy the Montego Bay Marine Park.
The fun doesn’t have to stop once the sun goes down either, as certain lagoons become magical swimming destinations that glow a phosphorescent blue in the evening hours.
