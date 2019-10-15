AmaWaterways Blog | October 15, 2019 8:00 AM ET
AmaWaterways Invites Repeat Guests on Loyalty Cruises
AmaWaterways recently unveiled dates for the 2020 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises, taking place on select sailings from May to November.
Repeat travelers can choose an itinerary on the Mekong, lower Danube, Rhine, Main or Moselle. Along with repeat travelers, companions and guests booking along with repeat travelers are also welcome to take part in the appreciation cruise.
Exclusive loyalty savings and special events are available for these sailings. Rudi Schreiner, President and Co-Founder of AmaWaterways, was happy to see a lot of interest in the loyalty cruises this year and wants to make sure guests are well aware of the itineraries coming in 2020.
“We hope by providing more advance notice to our past guests, it will give them the chance to plan ahead with friends and family to take advantage of these very special experiences,” Schreiner explained. Here is the lineup for 2020:
Treasures of the Main & Rhine onboard AmaDante – May 14, 2020
Between Nuremberg, Germany and Amsterdam, Netherlands
Gems of Southeast Europe onboard AmaPrima – August 2, 2020
Between Giurgiu, Romania and Budapest, Hungary
The new Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle onboard the new AmaSiena – August 12, 2020
Between Amsterdam, Netherlands and Luxembourg
Charms of the Mekong onboard AmaDara – October 26, 2020
Between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rhine & Moselle Splendors onboard the new AmaSiena – November 4, 2020
Between Luxembourg and Basel, Switzerland
For all the details, returning guests can contact a travel agent, join the Facebook group or visit AmaWaterways.com/Loyalty/2020.
