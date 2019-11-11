AmaWaterways Blog | November 11, 2019 3:00 PM ET
AmaWaterways Partners With TV Host and Wine Expert
Leslie Sbrocco is an award-winning author, as well as a wine expert and television host, and four episodes of her TV series, “100 Days, Drinks, Dishes & Destinations” were filmed during AmaWaterways’ seven-night Romantic Danube river cruise.
These episodes highlight wine tastings at various vineyards in Europe and other experiences that guests of AmaWaterways get to enjoy during a sailing.
“We are proud sponsors of Leslie’s first APT series as she shares AmaWaterways’ passion for discovering new destinations through food and beverage,” says Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“Her enthusiasm for cultural exploration is contagious and we are eager to see her bring AmaWaterways’ gastronomic and cultural experiences to a broader television audience through these four episodes filmed along the Danube.”
In “Episode 3: Vienna, Austria,” Sbrocco shares a culinary tour including visits to traditional eateries and coffee houses, and she also highlights the architecture of places like St. Stephen’s Cathedral and Ringstrasse Road.
“Episode 5: Undiscovered Danube, Europe” takes viewers through the picturesque towns along the Danube River, just as they would if they were traveling with AmaWaterways. Sbcrocco shares an inside look at the cruise line’s regional menu selections and intimate dining experiences.
