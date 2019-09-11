Crystal Cruises Blog | September 11, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Crystal Cruises Shares Highlights From Alaska
“The longer you sit and watch patiently, the greater your chance for the best sightings.”
This is the first piece of advice Lucy Babey and John Young, cruise conservationists with ORCA, shared with guests traveling on the Crystal Symphony through Alaska.
As everyone on board kept their eyes peeled and after much anticipation, there was a whale blow followed by a humpback whale spotting. This got everyone excited.
A few days later, in Juneau, Lucy and John led an excursion into Auke Bay. This area is often visited by a 40-year-old whale named Sasha, and the group got a chance to see her surface a few times. There was an awed silence followed by lots of cheering when she made her appearance.
Along with viewing whales, guests also checked crab pots to see other species that have visited the area, counted Stellar sea lions and took a visit to view Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier.
Some guests even saw a male orca, also known as a killer whale, swim alongside the ship one afternoon. These are just a few of the many moments guests have while traveling to Alaska with Crystal Cruises.
