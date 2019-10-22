Crystal Cruises Blog | October 22, 2019 5:55 PM ET
Discovering the City of Aqaba With Crystal Cruises
Aqaba is a historic city in Jordan that is home to the sites of many biblical events, and it has a blend of ancient history and modern innovation.
Crystal Cruises shares three different ways to experience this unique destination.
First, travelers can explore the past. The Rose City of Petra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located between Aqaba and Amman. This site was concealed for hundreds of years, and there is enough to keep history buffs busy exploring for an entire day.
Next, travelers can explore this city underwater by scuba diving. The water conditions in this area, rarely dropping below 71 degrees Fahrenheit, are perfect for longer dives or multiple dive sessions. Divers can pair a few dives with a three-course lunch.
Visitors to this region can also choose to explore Aqaba by eating their way through the city. They can also choose to enjoy a traditionally cooked feast that they prepare themselves, all while hanging out with the chefs and learning about the city’s origins.
All this can be done during Crystal Symphony’s “Arabian Nights & Amalfi Sights” voyage from Dubai to Rome.
Visit the Crystal Insider to learn more.
More Crystal Cruises, Aqaba, Jordan
More by Crystal Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS