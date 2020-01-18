Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | January 18, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Enjoy More Pacific Coast Views in Nuevo Vallarta
Located only 25 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International airport, Occidental Nuevo Vallarta provides guests with several activities to enjoy throughout their stay.
This all-inclusive Barceló Hotel Group property also invites visitors to take in the best views of the Pacific Coast during their vacation.
Coming soon, Occidental Nuevo Vallarta will be providing even more opportunities for views with 92 new rooms opening in the first quarter of 2020. The rooms will be spread out throughout the six floors of the new tower, and all of them will offer views of Bahía de Banderas.
In addition to taking in the stunning surrounding scenery and enjoying all the activities and cuisine this resort has to offer, visitors staying in this area can also take advantage of everything there is to do throughout Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
From animal encounters and nature attractions to several different wellness retreats, there is always something exciting to participate in and always something for all types of travelers to enjoy.
Visit www.visitpuertovallarta.com or www.rivieranayarit.com to learn more.
