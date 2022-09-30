Saudi Arabia Blog | September 30, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Experience Riyadh Season
Tourism is taking off in Saudi Arabia as the government works to designate the kingdom as a tourist destination.
There are numerous development, commercial, and tourism projects in the works and Riyadh Season is one of the projects that the Saudi Entertainment Authority has created to draw visitors to the city for a stunning entertainment festival.
This year's event, the third time that the festival has taken place, will have the slogan "Beyond Imagination," according to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh, who recently teased the coming sesaon, which is upcoming in October.
This year's festivities will include new zones, events and unprecedented surprises, according to the GEA, and the identity of the new season reflects the expansion of activities compared to previous seasons.
Riyadh, considered by many as a "major incubator" in Saudi Arabia, will highlight a mixture of uniqueness, suspense and modernity during this Riyadh Season.
The city is seen as a "stimulating zone," and as such activities put forth will be designed to exceed the imaginations of both locals and visitors alike.
Riyadh Season will transform the capital city into a tourist entertainment destination, showcasing the city as an important entertainment hub on the global stage.
Previous iterations of the event have been met with great success. The first Riyadh Season took place in 2019 and the theme was "Imagine" and the 2021 event was "Imagine More."
The events featured more than 100 daily activities that included performances, games, artistic and lyrical activities and more.
The events of Riyadh Season take place throughout the city Riyadh Boulevard City, which is home to restaurants, cafes, theaters, sporting events and experimental venues.
Al-Murabaa is also a hub of activity during Riyadh Season. The area features many events and is known for its historical and modern tourist attractions.
Other areas of activity during Riyadh Season include Riyadh Front, Nabd al-Riyadh, Al-Salam Tree, Khalooha, Qariat Zaman, Riyadh Oasis and more.
