American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | December 02, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Explore America’s Great Wilderness
This is Alaska as your clients never imagined, on a brand-new ship that’s perfectly designed to protect this delicate environment. They can explore coastal secrets, stunning waterfalls, ancient glaciers and hidden villages in the company of our exclusive world-class expedition partners, enjoying rare access aboard our luxury vessels.
Demand for close-to-home itineraries is growing fast, and our small ships fill quickly. Book your clients’ Alaskan expedition now for the best choice of itineraries, staterooms and sailing dates, and they’ll enjoy our risk-free cancellation policy!
With incredible ports along the Pacific coast, like Vancouver, Seattle, Glacier Bay and more, an Alaskan cruise aboard our state-of-the-art ocean liners is the trip of a lifetime. Browse American Queen Steamboat Company's Alaska and Pacific Coast cruise itineraries and book your client’s next getaway!
Alaska Insider
12- or 13-Day Cruise: Vancouver to Sitka
Explore the stunning Waterfall Coast. Take guided Zodiac expeditions and participate in graduate level experiments. Listen to the language of gray whales, and be an honored guest in a Tlingit Tribal House.
Hidden Coast
12-Day Cruise: Vancouver to Seattle
Explore two world-class cities and the intricate coves and coastline that connect them. Discover scenic and natural wonders that are rarely explored – with exciting urban design on each end of your journey.
Pacific Paradise
17-Day Cruise: San Diego to San Jose
In 17 remarkable days, explore the coasts of Central America, from Costa Rica’s lush jungles to the marine-rich environment of the Sea of Cortez and beyond. Come with us, and Discover Beyond™ aboard a ship designed in harmony with nature. Join us for the inaugural season of Ocean Victory.™
