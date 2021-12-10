Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | December 10, 2021 5:42 PM ET
Find Your Moroccan Oasis in Marrakesh
Marrakesh, Morocco is known for its history, and what better way to experience its historic legacy than staying at one of the most peaceful accommodations in the city?
The riads of Marrakesh offer green oases in the middle of the North African city. The word riad in Arabic means garden, and these former homes of Marrakesh’s elite offer beautiful green spaces within their walled courtyards and under their fine columns for both visitors and their guests to enjoy.
Mosaic tiles and geometric designs adorn many of these riads, displaying Moroccan culture throughout their interiors. Their rooftop and courtyard gardens offer some of the coolest areas, especially temperature-wise, to enjoy.
Many of the riads were built in the 1700s and 1800s, and when their original occupants were gone, many fell into disuse and disrepair. That changed with the influx of travelers looking for historically and culturally significant stays, and many, like Riad Kasbah and Riad Goloboy, have been renovated, restored and turned into luxury hotels, B&Bs, home-shares and more.
Their sumptuous oases of calm in the midst of the hot, dry city will entice any traveler.
Guests aboard Atlas Ocean Voyage’s “7-Night Tenerife to Lisbon” journey can enjoy visiting the riads in Marrakesh.
For more information, please click here.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS