Riviera Nayarit | June 07, 2021 3:19 PM ET
Finding Luxury in Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit continues to draw visitors in with its stunning views and welcoming atmosphere, and it doesn’t take long for travelers to fall in love with this Pacific treasure. The destination appeals to all types of travelers but checks all the boxes for those in search of a luxurious vacation.
The first step is choosing a resort to stay in. This isn’t too hard, since 50 percent of the more than 18 thousand hotel rooms in this area fall under the “luxury” category. Hotel brands include One & Only, Four Seasons, Conrad Hilton and Marriott, among others.
Luxury vacations often include a round or two of golf. Travelers participating in this outdoor activity will be blown away as they take in the views of the ocean, mountains and jungle. The Punta Mita Pacífico golf course is considered by many to be the most impressive course in Mexico.
Many people don’t believe a vacation is complete without a trip to the spa. Travelers have no problem getting their spa fix in during a stay in Riviera Nayarit. Both located in Punta Mita, the Remède in The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and the Apuane Spa at the Four Seasons are two great spas to visit.
Sprinkle in several exquisite culinary experiences throughout the vacation, and visitors will be planning for their next trip back before even leaving the destination.
