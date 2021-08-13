Guanajuato Blog | August 12, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Guanajuato: Strawberry Paradise
Located in the Mexican state of Guanajuato is a city known as the world’s strawberry capital: Irapuato.
The region’s fertile soil is perfect for growing strawberries, and the city has long been known for its agricultural importance. Today, it is best known for growing strawberries and for its strawberry-centric cuisine.
Within the city, travelers can enjoy restaurants that serve the produce fresh, cooked or something in between, with strawberries in main dishes, covered with chili powder or whipped cream, crystalized or made into jams. A visit to Irapuato isn’t complete without a stop at La Cristalita, a historic candy shop that presents all the wonderful ways to eat strawberries.
But the true experience in Irapuato is the Route of the Strawberries. Travelers can book a tour on the FRESIBUS, which offers panoramic views of the city and its surrounding countryside as it takes travelers towards strawberry fields. They’ll spend the day harvesting the red berries themselves, which they can then take home or enjoy on their bus ride back to the city.
Irapuato makes for a great day trip. It’s a 45-minute drive from Silao, one hour from Celaya and about two hours from San Miguel de Allende. The city itself is the second largest in the state and has been inhabited since pre-Columbian times. Attractions within the city include a wealth of historic churches, cathedrals and convents, like the Templo de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, or Temple of Our Lady of Solitude, which is a baroque-style church. Two archaeological zones are also located nearby, including the Peralta Archaeological Zone.
