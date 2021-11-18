Puerto Vallarta Blog | November 16, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Holiday Season Traditions in Puerto Vallarta
As the holiday season approaches, families and friends begin discussing plans for get-togethers to enjoy old traditions and new – and time with loved ones is especially cherished this year after spending time apart over the pandemic.
Those looking to go all out this holiday season should consider spending time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Whether it’s for a few days before Christmas or over the actual holiday, the destination has plenty of seasonal traditions for travelers to enjoy.
Taking a stroll downtown near the Malecon is beautiful this time of year, as the place offers a magical atmosphere with several cultural and traditional events taking place.
In early December, visitors can experience Fiestas Guadalupanas, which includes pilgrimages to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe. During this time, the streets are filled with vibrant colors, music and traditional flavors.
After the pilgrimages and prior to Christmas, the visitors to the destination will see traditional Christmas Posadas, which combine the customs of a beach town with the local festivities. The celebration is for everyone, from children to adults, and guests can indulge in the delicious flavors of the destination, along with songs and attractions.
In addition to all the festive traditions, visitors can experience the year-round activities as well, such as swimming, hiking, shopping, whale watching and more.
To learn more about booking a trip to Puerto Vallarta around the holidays, contact a travel advisor or visit visitpuertovallarta.com.
