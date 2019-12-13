Cruise Planners Blog | December 13, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Marketing Your Travel Agency in the Early Stages
When people choose to begin a business, one of the first things that comes to mind is marketing. For travel agents, they need to prioritize keeping websites and social media up to date in addition to staying on top of the latest travel trends. And this is all on top of being an advisor.
Cruise Planners shares a few important ways to market your business when starting a travel agency.
Surprisingly enough, direct mailing is still an effective way to market your business, especially when first starting out. People get their mail every day and browse through ads from local businesses, and why shouldn’t yours be in their hands as well?
Having a social media presence is another important marketing strategy. Places such as Facebook and Instagram are great sites to connect with potential clients, both local and in further away locations. Incorporating videos in social media posts works wonders for the travel business.
Another helpful way to market in the travel industry is through email. Having a way to categorize clients and send out email blasts based on interests, age and location can go a long way.
