August 21, 2019
Old Meets New Aboard the American Duchess
Experience the birthplace of blues and home of antebellum neoclassical architecture. American Duchess journeys give way to discovery—from the heart of the Mississippi Delta, wherein lies the rich culture of the South, to the soul of New Orleans, where the city dances to the beat of a Creole drummer.
The American Duchess, created from a 1995 hull, was completely reconstructed, featuring open-seating, main dining and entertainment venues, soaring ceilings and the exceptional service that guests have come to expect on any American Queen Steamboat Company cruise.
This boutique-style riverboat offers guests large accommodations, exquisite dining, beautiful decks for sitting or strolling and luxurious amenities.
Stop by The Grand Dining Room or The River Club & Terrace for delicious, fresh culinary delights, and enjoy world-class entertainment each night in The Show Lounge. Let our courteous staff and opulent furnishings welcome you aboard.
Combining the best of the old and the new, this beautiful lady of the river epitomizes the grace and grandeur that have made river cruising on the Southern Mississippi River a cherished American tradition for more than two centuries. One voyage on the American Duchess, and you’ll see why.
Accommodations and Deck Plan
Her suites range from 180 to 550 square feet, allowing guests to stay in some of the largest accommodations on the rivers. Unique to the American Duchess are her airy suites, including the Loft Suites, which feature two stories enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows, two full bathrooms, a comfortable dining area, a beautiful lounge with a queen sofa-bed, a private balcony and an upstairs bedroom.
Commodore Services
Experience ultimate luxury and top-quality services aboard your next river cruise on the American Duchess with our signature Commodore Services. Guests holding reservations for Owner’s Suite and Loft Suite accommodations will receive this elite level of hospitality and amenities, including:
—Pre-boarding privileges (one hour earlier than standard)
—A fruit basket and a bottle of wine in your suite upon arrival
—Preferred dining arrangements
—Reserved seating in The Show Lounge
—A reception with senior officers of the American Duchess
Guests of our Owner’s Suites and Loft Suites also receive the services of a friendly River Butler.
—A tour of your suite upon arrival
—Unpacking of luggage and hanging of clothes
—Preparation and packing of luggage
—Laundry and pressing service
—Shoe shine and conditioning
—Afternoon tea served in your suite
—Breakfast and dinner served on your balcony/veranda (upon request)
—In-suite pre-dinner canapés
—In-suite post-dinner sweets
—A personal escort to reserved seating in The Show Lounge
Masterful Regional Cuisine
The American Duchess features open seating in The Grand Dining Room. Dining on board is an experience. Enjoy regional cuisine blends local flavors and fine culinary traditions. A more casual atmosphere is offered at The River Club & Terrace, which can host over 80 guests who wish to dine at their own pace for breakfast and lunch.
Entertainment
Make plans to spend your evenings aboard the American Duchess enjoying nightly river cruise entertainment. Live entertainers will bring down the house in The Show Lounge. Catch world-class performances, relive a historical moment or hear a famous river tale originally told by Mark Twain.
Come back night after night of your river cruise for unmatched entertainment you’ll always remember! Each magical evening, the lights dim, the curtains open and our talented performers offer you entertainment worthy of Broadway.
Fitness Center
The river is always flowing, and while life here may move at a leisurely pace, there is always plenty of activity on board and ashore for the adventurer in all of us. Maintain your fitness routine, even on your river cruise.
The American Duchess offers a contemporary gym and a range of amenities so you can make time for exercise, even while you're cruising. Look for modern cardiovascular equipment such as treadmills and static bicycles or work your muscles with our free weights. You'll find that your active, healthy lifestyle is easily accommodated.
There’s never been a better time to rediscover America, and American Queen Steamboat Company has a great way to explore the Southern heritage of our great nation—aboard the elegant American Duchess, one of the most opulent paddlewheelers in the world.
