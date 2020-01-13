Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | January 13, 2020 4:32 PM ET
One & Only is Coming to Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit is a stunning area with jaw-dropping sunsets, friendly people and an overall welcoming environment. From nature lovers and spa-goers to adventure travelers and those looking to shop, this destination covers all interests.
One & Only Resorts is opening the long-awaited One & Only Mandarina in this pristine destination. The resort will welcome guests this summer beginning June 1, 2020, and the resort is now taking reservations.
This property invites guests to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and the world surrounding them, which is easy to do during a vacation in paradise like this one.
Guests staying at this property are not only treated to a lovely beach but also one of Riviera Nayarit’s last tropical beachfront jungles and a blend of clifftop villas, chic treehouse seclusion and a vibrant atmosphere.
The One & Only Mandarina will offer 145 villas, delicious dining with a view, access to a spa and several nearby activities.
