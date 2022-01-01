Riviera Nayarit | December 30, 2021 5:00 AM ET
Renew and Relax With Riviera Nayarit’s Wellness Experiences
These past two years have been critical turning points for many hoping to turn lockdowns, pandemic restrictions and working from home into making more positive lifestyle changes. Some, of course, did that better than others, but one thing is certain: as we turn over a new leaf into a new year, health of the body, the mind and the soul is crucial to more people than ever before.
From jungle hiking to beach yoga to spa rituals inspired by ancient indigenous rituals, the Riviera Nayarit, located on the western coast of Mexico, can provide travelers in need of a wellness vacation with so much to do and explore.
Yoga Retreats
Travelers wanting to stay active, or become more active, during their vacations can enjoy one of the many incredible retreats in the area. The Haramara Retreat has been named one of the best yoga retreats in the world, offering year-round yoga and meditation workshops for solo guests or groups. The retreat is located near the bohemian town of Sayulita.
Tailwind Jungle Lodge is a sustainable hostel in San Pancho that offers a weeklong retreat called Natural Nutrition, which focuses on yoga and nutrition workshops, as well as outdoor activities. Another retreat, Mar de Jade, is located in Chacala and offers workshops, meditation sessions and ancient Mexican traditions.
Incredible Hikes
Riviera Nayarit offers stunning hiking opportunities. Get up close and personal with nature and with history at “La Pila del Rey,” an archeological site located in the rainforest in the Sierra de Vallejo. With over 2,000 ancient petroglyphs carved by the local Tecoxquines people, a visit here will feel like you’re discovering an ancient culture for the first time.
The Tecuitata Hike is a great one for lovers of wildlife. Hikers can stop by the Salto del Cora waterfalls and take a dip, then continue hiking to discover lush greenery and the colorful birds that call the region their home.
Ancient Rituals
Riviera Nayarit offers plenty of opportunities for travelers to connect with the local cultures, including in wellness rituals passed down for thousands of years. Many of the area’s resorts offer these rituals in their spas, like the Conrad Spa at the Conrad Punta de Mita, which offers a seaside temazcal, or pre-Hispanic steam room, treatment.
Another spa, Tatewari, is shared by the Villa del Palmar Flamingos and Villa La Estancia Hotels. Tatewari offers several rituals perfect for couples or groups, including the New Moon Ritual, the Water Ritual and the Two Moons Ritual.
Whatever type of healing, renewing and relaxing opportunities you desire, you’ll most likely find it in the Riviera Nayarit.
