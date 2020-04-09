Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | April 09, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit Hotels Share Message of Hope
The Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) is joining in on sharing a message of hope, as several hotels in the area are lighting up messages of encouragement along with heart-shaped figures.
People around the world are being urged to stay home and stay safe during the current coronavirus outbreak. Instead of feeling isolated, though, the AHMBB wants people to feel a sense of unity and strength.
The tourism industry has taken a hard hit, but these messages show hope that it will be back on its feet soon.
Many international hotel chains are participating in the lighting up of hearts. In the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta area, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Villa Group (Villa La Estancia and Villa del Palmar Flamingos) and Fiesta Americana are joining in.
Villa Group shared a message across its social media accounts that read, “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay with those who matter,” adding, “so that we can enjoy later together.”
Everyone needs to stay safe at home now, but soon travelers will be able to experience everything the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta area has to offer.
