Saudi Arabia Packing List: What to Wear When Visiting
Saudi Arabia is an incredible country with plenty of cultural, historical, natural and modern attractions, but travelers visiting the country should be aware that there are more dress code regulations in the kingdom than in most other countries.
So before you pack for your upcoming trip, here are a few tips on the current dress code regulations in Saudi Arabia and what to wear for each season of the year.
Dress Code Regulations While in Saudi Arabia
Much like any other country, it’s important to know and follow any laws while traveling within Saudi Arabia. The kingdom has a few rules that apply to dress code; violations of these can result in penalties, including fines.
Since the country is a more conservative one, it’s important for both men and women to dress modestly, wearing loose clothing that covers their shoulders and knees.
Wearing clothes that promote racism and drug use, for example, is prohibited, along with wearing sleepwear or underwear in public. Additionally, clothing with profane language, obscene images or symbols are outlawed.
Women should cover their knees and shoulders at all times. The hijab and niqab, both female head coverings, are optional for tourists, as are headscarves, though they are highly recommended and may be necessary in religious places.
Swimwear is also very modest and usually covers both the arms and the legs, especially for women. If a traveler has concerns about what type of swimsuit they require, they can purchase one while in Saudi Arabia.
Spring
Spring in Saudi Arabia is from the middle of March through the middle of June and is often the country’s rainiest season. Travelers should make sure to pack a selection of sweaters, shawls or pashminas to stay warm, as well as a raincoat and umbrella.
Temperatures are colder in the north and warmer in the south. In the north during the spring, temperatures can drop below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Summer
Summer lasts in Saudi Arabia from the middle of June to the middle of September and is the country’s hottest period, with average temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Because of this, travelers should make sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat or two and anything else that can protect against the hot sun. It’s an ideal season to enjoy the country’s seaside attractions, including its scuba diving opportunities in the Red Sea.
Autumn
Saudi Arabia’s autumn spans from the middle of September through the middle of December.
Autumn brings cooler temperatures, though they’re still hot compared to much of North America’s autumn weather, with the averages during the day still remaining around the mid-80s. It’s much cooler at night, so travelers visiting during the fall should bring a few sweaters for use indoors or at night, along with walking shoes to take full advantage of the cooler night air.
Winter
From the middle of December to the middle of March is Saudi Arabia’s dry, cooler winter season. While it does snow in the northern mountainous regions, the rest of Saudi Arabia rarely reaches freezing temperatures, though jackets or thicker coats are advised.
Since winter in Saudi Arabia is very dry, it’s also recommended to bring along lotion, since the dry air can easily cause dry skin.
