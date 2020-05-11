American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | May 11, 2020 3:55 PM ET
Save Big With Victory Cruise Lines' Latest Offer
Helping your clients plan their vacation for next year? Well, then do we have news for you: With Offer Code 2021 EBD1, they can save up to $1,400 per stateroom on their 2021 vacation.
Victory Cruise Lines currently offers adventures through four North American regions:
Great Lakes
These Great Lakes Cruises embark on a thrilling expedition along North America’s historic five Great Lakes and the storied St. Lawrence River to the breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic coast. Your clients can choose from four remarkable itineraries that include time to explore British Strongholds, rare stops in quaint French-Canadian villages and remote islands with spectacular wildlife viewing and fascinating local cultures.
Canada and New England
Give your clients a front-row seat to Canada and New England’s impressive coastline. North America’s stunning coasts trace historic sites from the Tea Party-era buildings of Boston to the hilltop citadel in Halifax. Postcard-pretty sites in the United States and Canada’s Atlantic Ocean ports await.
Southeast U.S.A.
From the historic South to pristine beaches, a voyage from the Southeast coast to The Bahamas delivers just the right balance of excitement and relaxation. Charleston and Savannah offer a glimpse into coastal Southern living and architecture, while the islands of The Bahamas feature a tropical oasis just 50 miles from the U.S. coastline.
Alaska and the Pacific Coast
This is Alaska as you never imagined. Our Alaskan cruises connect you to the people and cultures in remote indigenous villages. As we cruise along the Pacific coast, guests can explore coastal secrets, stunning waterfalls, ancient glaciers and hidden villages in the company of our exclusive world-class expedition partners.
You can save up to $1,400 on trips through any of these stunning regions. Call (833) 994-2266 for details. Mention Offer Code 2021 EBD1.
