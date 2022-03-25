Cruise Planners Blog | March 23, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Travel Advisors Share the Perks of River Cruising
While it’s nearly impossible to compare ocean cruising to river cruising, as they are two completely different forms of travel, some Cruise Planners travel advisors are seeing a shift in the popularity of river cruising both in Europe and on the Mississippi.
Three seasoned Cruise Planners advisors – Debbie Thune, Cyndi Berardi and Starr Wlodarski – recently shared their insights on the river cruising experience.
Cyndi Berardi points out the benefits of staying local and choosing to sail with one of the three main lines that offer itineraries here in the U.S.: Viking River Cruises, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise Lines.
“Mississippi River cruising is rich in US history. It’s a draw for people who have already done other river cruises such as the Rhine or Danube and don’t want to travel so far. It’s also popular because of covid and only dealing with US covid restrictions,” she said. “It’s a much more intimate experience and the ship is like a boutique floating hotel. You can wake up in St. Louis, MO and be in Burlington, IA in the evening. You can always see land. People who get seasick, that’s not a typical component because you’re close to land.”
For Debbie Thune, the draws of river cruising include smaller excursions, no crowds or lines and especially the immersive and unique experiences, such as a private wine and chocolate pairing at a castle in France.
“It was unbelievable. The chocolatier is retired but he comes back just for this excursion offered by AmaWaterways. He pairs them and only makes them for that evening’s event,” she said.
According to Starr Wlodarski, river cruising is for those who enjoy delicious meals with fresh ingredients. She also points out that there are plenty of activities to participate in such as walking and biking tours.
“You just have to be ready for the level of activity on your shore excursion, whether it’s a walking or biking tour. Some cruise ships offer specific levels of activity you want to partake in, from moderate to active,” Wlodarski explained.
