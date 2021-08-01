Guanajuato Blog | July 30, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Uncover Guanajuato’s History With a Bottle of Wine
When tourists consider themselves a “foodie” they often choose to explore the destinations they visit through food and drinks. In a lot of places, visitors can discover a whole lot more than the local flavors when they opt to go this route.
The culture and history of a destination are oftentimes revealed through the delicious menu items travelers indulge in. When it comes to Guanajuato, this is the case for wine.
Wine lovers can sip and swirl their way through this Mexican state and along the way learn all about the history. There are several vineyards conveniently located nearby, so guests don’t have to go very far to experience them.
Specifically, between the Heritage Sites and the Magical Town of Dolores Hidalgo, travelers can follow the "Ruta de los vinos" or the Route of the Wine to get their wine tasting fix. Some of the must-visit spots include Camino de Vinos, Garambullo, Tres Raices, Cuna de Tierra and Vinicola Toyan (which serves up organic wines).
To learn about all the wines in this area along with the history of the regions, travelers can visit the Wine Museum in Dolores Hidalgo. There is also an opportunity here for wine tasting. Those who prefer to share the experience with friends and family can take little souvenir bottles with them to set up their very own tasting party back home.
