December 29, 2021
Watch the World’s Largest Mammals in Puerto Vallarta
The western coast of Mexico, consisting of destinations like Puerto Vallarta, is one of the best places in the world for watching whales make their yearly migrations north through the Pacific to Alaska.
Near Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta, thousands of humpback whales, dolphins, sperm whales, orcas and more converge on the warm waters to feed, mate and give birth to their young. Between the months of December and March are the peak times to catch sight of these incredible giants.
Mating season is also when whales, like humpbacks, are at their most active. Whale watching tours or even just watching from a beach will put travelers in full view of some of the most incredible sights, like males leaping out of the water to impress nearby female whales, mothers teaching their calves how to come up for air or even hearing their incredible, crooning calls under the water.
Las Islas Marietas is a designated whale sanctuary; travelers taking an excursion to the islands are guaranteed to see whales during their trip to the uninhabited, unspoiled islands, but they don’t have to visit the islands to enjoy a whale-watching excursion.
Typical whale-watching excursions can range from around two to four hours and might even include a meal on board the boat. Many tour operators use smaller boats to not disturb the whales’ activities, while some even participate in whale research or donate a portion of their proceeds to whale conservation.
Whichever type of excursion travelers choose, they’ll be amazed at the sight of these gentle behemoths and will take home a memory that will last for a lifetime.
