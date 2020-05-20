Tammy Levent | May 20, 2020 11:31 AM ET
Agent to Agent: How Agents Are Making Ends Meet During COVID-19
Dear Tammy: I was just wondering how agents are spending their time during the current COVID-19 crisis. Are they finding side jobs, even amid the lockdowns and restrictions?
Tammy: Yes, many agents are looking into their side job options to make ends meet. We just don’t know how long the pandemic is going to last, making it necessary for many agents to look for new jobs so they can continue paying their bills. I now work for Elite Travel and TASK one day a week, and my agents also only work on certain days now. While we have all found other forms of income, we’re still working on getting new bookings.
My daughter, who is vice president of Elite, also works a side job 3 days a week at Amazon. While the money is just okay, we have to consider that some people don’t have a job at all. I took the initiative to find another job because I have been through a lot in my lifetime. I’ve been through the horror of 911, and I’ve experienced losing everything I had, requiring me to start over. So I know that in times like these, it’s very important to be both creative and proactive to make ends meet.
So, I decided to work for Instacart. As easy as this job may seem, it includes a lot of manual labor. Since I’m concerned about being exposed to others, I make sure to wear a mask and gloves in order to protect myself. I shop for others 6 days a week, and for about 10 hours a day. I’m not complaining, as this is a time when people need to do what needs to be done in order to survive!
For those who don’t know what Instacart is, it’s an online food ordering system that allows people to place an online food order at certain stores. Once an order is placed, the information is sent to a personal shopper, like me, so I can shop for their order, as well as deliver their order to their doorstep.
I like the fact that this side job allows me to meet other people, who as all agents know, can be new potential travel clients. But most of all, I took the job so I would not fall too far behind on my bills. I really don’t want to dip into my savings, as it’s taken me many years to accumulate.
Ann Johnson, owner of Travel Makers in Bel Air, Maryland, says that for her, Instacart and Door Dash have helped tremendously. "Instacart and Door Dash have been a lifeline for me and my business both monetarily and mentally. I have scheduled my mornings with Instacart and my evenings with Door Dash; thereby leaving me the middle of the day to work on cancellations and rebookings for my clients."
Scott Ludlum, president of Panama Travel Consultants in Tampa, Florida said: "I’ve put my heart and soul into Panama Travel Consultants and I will always have it. But to make ends meet during the crisis, I have become an Authorized Dealer with Generac to sell and install General Home Automatic Standby Generators. I’m off to an incredible start as in less than two weeks I practically have more prospective clients than I can manage!"
For now, agents are encouraged to keep taking care of their travel clients, even when working a side job, as the current lockdowns and restrictions will eventually end.
