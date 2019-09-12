Codie Liermann | September 12, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: How to Sell Yourself as a Travel Agent
At some point in their career, all agents get that dreaded question of “why should I use a travel agent?”
Sometimes it’s from family and friends during a get-together, sometimes it’s from potential clients at a trade show or other event and occasionally it’s from a person calling the agency directly.
First of all, if someone is calling you or your agency asking this question, that usually means they either are stuck and need help or are interested in travel assistance but really aren’t sure how to go about it. They wouldn’t be calling you if they didn’t want to work with you.
Instead of getting flustered, have a response ready to use. Being prepared for this question and having a straightforward answer will allow you to feel and come across more confident in your conversation.
A lot of people think what you do as a travel agent can be done online, but it’s obviously not that simple if they are calling and inquiring about assistance for a trip. So instead of focusing on the parts of your job that can actually be done online, focus on selling yourself as an agent. Put an emphasis on what you can do for them that the internet can’t.
What are you bringing to the table?
Maybe you can talk about your extensive travel experience which equates to having firsthand knowledge of numerous areas around the world.
People can research as much as they want, but nothing compares to talking to a travel expert that has in fact been to the area they want to go to. You may even be able to provide them with a few destination ideas they haven't thought of yet.
Another great aspect to talk about is the specific tour operators that you have access to for booking trips. A lot of travel companies only work with travel agents, which is a huge selling point for you.
You can let people know about your strong relationships with various companies which sometimes allows for upgrades, discounts and other perks for clients booking their vacations through you.
You could also mention the amount of time you’ll save them when they choose to work with you. Every traveler has spent hours staring at their computer screen trying to plan the perfect trip. Booking with you means they can tell you what they’re looking for, and you can do all the research and planning for them.
These are just a few of the many reasons why travelers should book with an agent.
What do you do best as a travel agent?
Think about what you personally bring to the table and have these things ready to tell people when they call asking about it.
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS