Rich Thomaselli | June 28, 2022 12:00 AM ET
Read Between the Lines on United’s Salary Hike for Pilots
United Airlines last week did a good thing.
The carrier gave its pilots a much-needed pay raise as it boosted salaries by 14.5 percent over the next 18 months. Even though it’s coming incrementally, knowing you’ll have that kind of hike in pay by Christmas of 2023 is reassuring.
And well deserved.
This is a good thing.
What’s not a good thing is to read between the lines, because eventually – maybe not now but in the near future – those raises are going to be paid for by you, the flying public.
There’s no need for me to elaborate on the precarious, slippery slope that the airlines have created for themselves. Yes, people are flying again and in record numbers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that the 2,454,781 passengers who flew on Friday, June 24, was the highest total of the year and the highest amount in almost two-and-a-half years. The TSA screened 2.51 million passengers in February of 2020, right before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
But after that, it was a disaster. People stopped flying. Airlines needed $50 billion in government loans and grants to stay afloat. To help their cause and further trim their costs, carriers offered buyouts and early retirement to employees, trimmed their staffs, and saved more on the payroll.
Now we’re in the shape we’re in – total disarray. Two-and-a-half million might have flown on Friday, but not all of them got out on time and not all of them were giving off that warm and fuzzy vibe.
What does this all have to do with pay raises? Connect the dots. Airlines are in a pilot shortage. The raises are for existing pilots. Carriers need MORE pilots, and when those pilots come into the workforce they’re going to need to be paid. Who’s paying for that?
Well, let’s answer that question with another question.
Who’s paying right now for the dramatic and unstable increase in jet fuel costs?
You are.
Every time you purchase an airplane ticket, you’re picking up those extra costs. And airline CEOs have been quite forthright in saying that they have, indeed, passed the cost along to the flying public.
That’s what will happen here. Airline fares are not going to go down anytime soon unless that one thing that makes them fluctuate – oil prices – also goes down. Salaries don’t go up and down. Once you reach one threshold, there’s only one place to and that’s to keep going up.
Right now, it’s not a big deal. Flying, traveling, vacationing … it’s like charging $10 for a bottle of water to a thirsty person. They’ll pay anything because they’ve done without for so long.
The question is, will travelers accept that in the future?
