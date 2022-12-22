Discover a New Realm of Travel Possibilities in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is an emerging destination with an array of experiences to offer, each of which travel advisors will want to get to know and share with their clients.
Destination & Tourism Linda Truilo
As an emerging travel destination, Saudi Arabia transcends the ordinary. For starters, it’s a desert nation of untouched beauty with surprisingly green havens and glistening coastlines, a community of people with deep roots in tradition who look to the future, and a land of ancient sites and amazing contemporary attractions.
Meanwhile, “seasons” in Saudi Arabia refer to stretches of weather as well as to months-long festivals exuberantly showcasing its various regions’ entertainment, food, music and art, some attracting fans from around the world.
Saudi Arabia is also a great recommendation for adventuresome clients seeking something new, and the Saudi Expert Training Program, soon to launch at TravelAgentAcademy.com, will help advisors open a realm of possibilities. Following are some key topics you’ll learn about:
A Warm Welcome
An appreciation of everyday Saudi culture, which centers on hospitality, will go far in helping your clients feel at home in their travels, and they will find a warm welcome in hotels, restaurants, shops, craft markets and other attractions. The program contains an overview of Saudi social etiquette – from modest behavior and dress expected of all (though no head coverings are required for female visitors) to abstinence from alcohol – along with the basic information needed for navigating the country.
Where To First?
Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s two holiest cities: Makkah (or Mecca), the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and Islam itself, and Madinah (or Medina), the city where he taught. Both appear on pilgrimage itineraries. Meanwhile, culturally curious travelers in general can delight in spectacular archaeological sites, verdant oases, vibrant metropolises and a marvelous city carved out of stone.
A few examples include:
—Hima Cultural Area: one of the world’s largest rock art complexes; records 7,000 years of continuous cultural activity along a caravan route
—Hegra, AlUla: a stone city and largest conserved site of the civilization of the Nabataeans south of Petra in Jordan
—Al Ahsa Oasis: the largest oasis in the world; comprises splendid gardens, springs and archaeological sites
—Jeddah (including Old Town): a flourishing port city on the Red Sea featuring a modern floating mosque, an ancient neighborhood with homes built from coral, and the iconic King Fahd’s Fountain among its many attractions
Itinerary Building
While the course suggests basic itineraries for different types of travelers, it also provides information on festivals, outdoor activities and natural treasures to explore, helping you tailor a personalized adventure for your clients.
