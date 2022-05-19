New Flight Routes Launching This Summer
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 19, 2022
New Flight Routes Taking off This Summer
Air travel is back in a big way heading into the summer of 2022 as demand for travel continues to skyrocket more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the ways airlines are responding to the increased demand accompanied by rising fuel costs is by raising airfares ahead of the peak travel season. But it's not all bad news for travelers because as airlines eye a return to profitability they're also unveiling new routes and resuming other routes that were cut amid the height of the coronavirus crisis. Whether it's linking the Midwest with sunny Florida, adding more connections to Europe from the Northeast or resuming nonstop flights between Hawaii and New Zealand, there are plenty of new routes to get excited about this summer.
Comments
