Last updated: 08:30 PM ET, Fri March 13 2020

13 US Airports Chosen to Receive Flyers From Europe

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2020

Travelers checking in at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport
PHOTO: Travelers checking in at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport. (photo via travelview/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

President Trump’s travel ban on visitors from Europe starts tonight, March 13, at midnight, leaving many American travelers scrambling to get home.

When they do, they will be funneled through U.S. airports scattered in virtually every zone across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control has approved 13 facilities that will receive Americans returning from Europe, travelers who will then undergo screening and be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
SAVE UP TO 55% OFF AND KIDS STAY FOR FREE

Cancun Travel During Coronavirus: What to Know

Destination & Tourism
MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises Suspends US-Based Ship Operations Until April 30

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Scenic Azure sails past vineyards on the Douro River in Portugal

Scenic Group Suspends European River Cruises Through April 30

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean, cruise

Royal Caribbean Brands Suspend US Operations for 30 Days

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Escape

NCLH Suspends Cruising for Three Brands Through April 11, 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Those 13 airports are:

Atlanta (ATL)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Detroit (DTW)

Newark (EWR)

Honolulu (HNL)

New York-JFK (JFK)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Chicago-O’Hare (ORD)

Seattle (SEA)

San Francisco (SFO)

Washington-Dulles (IAD)

Boston-Logn (BOS)

Miami (MIA)

Details about the screening procedures that Americans and permanent residents coming from the 26 countries included in the ban are not yet available, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman said Thursday.

“At this time, we are working quickly with our partners to operationalize a plan which will outline where these travelers will be routed and what the screening process will be,” said Benjamin Haynes.

Previous screening processes for travelers entering the U.S. from coronavirus hotspots Iran, Italy, China and South Korea — countries with widespread outbreaks — included a questionnaire about travel history and symptoms, as well as temperature tests.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Lufthansa Airbus A350

How Airlines Are Adapting to European Travel Ban

United Airlines

JetBlue Bans Passenger Who Flew With Coronavirus

American, United, Delta Cap Fares for Flights Between Europe and the US

Southwest Announces Flight Schedule Through October 30

Airlines Ponder Moves in Wake of European Travel Ban

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS