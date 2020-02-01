Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Sat February 01 2020

AAdvantage Program Cuts Ties With Three Hotel Chains

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2020

New York Hilton Midtown
PHOTO: New York Hilton Midtown. Staying at Hilton no longer gets you American Airlines miles. (photo courtesy Hilton)

American Airlines’ AAdvantage program for frequent fliers has ended its relationship with three hotel chains.

Customers in the program will no longer be able to earn points – and be able to turn them into airline miles – at Hilton, Best Western or Choice Hotels according to The Points Guy blog.

The associations end on April 1, 2020; the last day to convert points to American miles will be March 31, 2020.

According to TPG, every 10,000 Hilton Honors points could have been worth 1,500 AAdvantage miles, while 5,000 Choice Privileges points would get you 1,000 AAdvantage miles. Best Western points could be cashed in to American at a 5-1 ratio.

TPG also noted that, while many airlines have partnerships with hotel loyalty programs that let you transfer hotel points into airline miles, it’s rarely a good value.

It can be useful if you don’t necessarily use the hotel points – for example, a business traveler whose company uses Hilton Hotels and is allowed to keep the points but would rather then them into miles – of it you need to reach a certain number of miles to redeem a flight.

