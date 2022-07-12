Air Canada & Emirates Form Strategic Partnership
Air Canada and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership agreement that the airlines say will create more options and enhance the customer experience when travelling on their networks.
The pair of international airlines intend to establish a codeshare relationship later in 2022 that will offer enhanced consumer travel choices for Air Canada customers to travel to the United Arab Emirates and destinations beyond Dubai.
In turn, Emirates customers are being promised an enhanced travel experience when travelling to Toronto or to key destinations across the Air Canada network.
Customers will have the ability to book connecting travel between both airlines' networks with the ease of a single ticket, seamless connectivity at the carriers' respective global hubs and baggage transfers to their final destinations.
"As we continue pursuing our strategy of expanding our global reach in response to growing opportunities in VFR markets (Visiting Friends and Relatives) that serve Canada's large multicultural communities, we are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Emirates, a highly respected flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates,” said AC President and CEO Michael Rousseau.
“This strategic agreement will create network synergies, and Air Canada customers will have additional, convenient options when travelling between Canada and the United Arab Emirates as well as destinations beyond Dubai."
Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "This is a significant partnership that will enable our customers access to even more destinations in Canada and the Americas, via our Toronto and US gateways. It also opens up many new route combinations for travelers across Emirates' and Air Canada's extensive networks in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The carriers will also establish reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and reciprocal lounge access for qualifying customers. Further details of the partnership and specific codeshare routes will be announced when finalized.
