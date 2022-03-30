Air Canada & Mexico’s Aeromar Form Interline Partnership
Air Canada Bruce Parkinson March 30, 2022
Air Canada and Mexico's Aeromar have signed an interline agreement that will see the two carriers jointly market routes through Mexico.
Customers can now book flights on both airlines on a single ticket itinerary, with seamless check-in, boarding, and baggage transfer throughout their journey.
AC already serves seven destinations in Mexico (Mexico City, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Cozumel, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, and Huatulco) from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Halifax, Quebec and Winnipeg, with connections through its global network to more than 185 destinations worldwide.
Aeromar’s connecting destinations include Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Colima, Ciudad Victoria, Flores/Tikal, Guadalajara, Havana, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Ixtepec, Piedras Negras, Puerto Escondido, Tepic and Villahermosa.
Air Canada’s overall capacity to Mexico will exceed pre-pandemic levels this summer, while further ramping up to more than 100 weekly flights next winter.
“Mexico is an extremely popular market for Canadian leisure travellers as well as a significant business market due to our countries’ trading relationship. We are very pleased to partner with Aeromar because it allows us to offer our customers convenient access to a wider range of destinations throughout Mexico,” said Mark Galardo, SVP Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
The airlines say they are committed to exploring deeper cooperation in the form of a codeshare relationship and are currently working on the launch of Aeromar as a partner of Air Canada’s Aeroplan program, likely within the next few months.
