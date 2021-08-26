Air Canada to Require COVID Vaccinations for All Employees
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Donald Wood August 26, 2021
Air Canada announced that all airline employees would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by October 30.
The updated health and safety protocols include a new rule making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the carrier. The new rules also state that testing will not be offered as an alternative to vaccination.
Officials from Air Canada said that while the company plans to accommodate employees who can’t get vaccinated due to valid medical conditions, those who do not comply with the inoculation requirements will face consequences such as unpaid leave or termination.
The new rules apply to all employees of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations.
The decision to require coronavirus vaccines is in line with the Canadian government’s recent announcement that employees in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors must be vaccinated by the end of October.
Air Canada has been at the forefront of science-based safety measures being implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, including being among the first airlines to require pre-boarding temperature screening, mandatory mask-wearing policies and the use of testing.
Earlier this month, Air Canada announced it would begin non-stop service between Vancouver and Santa Ana in Orange County, California, starting on October 2. Flights will initially be four times per week, with plans to increase to daily service in 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS