Last updated: 12:55 PM ET, Tue March 23 2021

Air Travel Continues Rebound as TSA Surpasses 1.5 Million Screened Passengers

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 23, 2021

Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport
Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced over 1.5 million passengers passed through airport security on Sunday, marking the first time the milestone was reached since March 2020.

According to Reuters.com, TSA officials revealed they screened 1.54 million people Sunday, the highest single total since March 13, 2020, and the 11th consecutive day screening volume exceeded one million passengers per day.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii Vaccine Passport Could Be Ready by May

Medical Mask, Suitcase with Sun Hat, Camera, Passport, Airplane Ticket, Sunglasses and Airplane

Travel Executives Share What Will Fuel a Travel Recovery

Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

gallery icon Hawaii Travel: News and Updates on Oahu, Plus Where To Stay,...

Skyline in Miami, Florida.

CDC Repeats Advice Against Traveling During Miami’s...

Despite the surge in travelers at American airports, air travel in the United States was still down on Sunday by about 30 percent compared to pre-COVID 19 levels. While domestic flights are starting to rebound, international and business demand remains weak.

As a result of the spike in domestic travel, U.S. airline executives expressed optimism last week over further increases in demand this summer. Officials also acknowledged that financial losses were declining, as United Airlines revealed it would halt its cash burn in March.

Air travel was down 60 percent in 2020, but demand and advanced bookings have shown positive signs for the future, thanks in part to the successful launch of COVID-19 vaccination centers across the country.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
JetBlue's first Airbus A321neo, named after its founder, David Neeleman.

JetBlue Considers Moving Headquarters To Florida

Southwest Airlines Extends Spring Flight Sale

Alaska Airlines Names Constance von Muehlen Chief Operating Officer

gallery icon 10 Safest US Airports One Year Into COVID-19 Pandemic

Travel Fares Will Rise As More People Book Flights and Hotels

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS