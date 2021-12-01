Last updated: 11:26 AM ET, Wed December 01 2021

Airline CEOs Asked to Testify Before Congress

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2021

U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. Capitol Building. (photo courtesy of trekandshoot/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Barely two weeks after Congress asked for a hearing on how airlines used the federal grants and loans given to them last year, lawmakers are getting their wish.

According to an exclusive story by Reuters News Service, the CEOs of seven U.S. airlines have been asked to testify on Dec. 8 before the Senate Commerce Committee to answer questions about staffing shortages that have contributed to huge delays and cancellations this year.

ADVERTISING

The total of $54 billion given to airlines on three separate occasions was part of the CARES Act to fight financial hardship during the pandemic. Dubbed the “Paycheck Protection Program,” the money was mostly earmarked to keep employees on staff.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, globe, world, map, virus, viral

Analysts Say Rise in Domestic Flights Will Help Airlines...

Empty Piccadilly Circus in London during the COVID-19 pandemic

Omicron Variant: The World Doesn't Need Travel Bans

COVID-19 restrictions.

World Health Organization Issues Travel Alert Due To New...

Atlanta International Airport, ATL Airport, Airport lobby

CDC Expands COVID-19 Surveillance at Four US Airports

In fact, stipulations on the grants and loans included prohibitions on layoffs, salary reductions and stock buybacks, and limitations on executive bonuses.

But many airlines further cut costs by offering early retirement and buyouts for employees. When the pent-up demand for air travel exploded earlier this year, carriers were literally caught short-staffed.

Last month, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes (D-District of Columbia) called for hearings before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“There should have been every reason, particularly given the bailout money for the airlines, to prepare for the surge we're seeing now,” Holmes said. “This money was for a very specific purpose.”

But the Senate was way ahead of her and had hearings planned for this month. Now, next week on December 8, the CEOs of American, United, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and Spirit airlines have been invited to testify before the Commerce Committee.

The airlines did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment at press time.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Atlanta International Airport, ATL Airport, Airport lobby

CDC Expands COVID-19 Surveillance at Four US Airports

Is Travel Deal Tuesday Really the Best Time To Book Cheap Flights?

Airlines Pass the Thanksgiving Test

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From November

Airlines Wrap Up Thanksgiving Travel Period With Record Numbers for Pandemic Era

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS