Airlines Begin Bringing Back Furloughed Employees
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 23, 2020
As American and United airlines begin the process of bringing back some 30,000 furloughed employees as part of the second coronavirus relief package passed on Monday, some airport concession workers remain in limbo.
The $15 billion the airlines will receive as part of the overall $900 billion stimulus bill is an extension of the previous Payroll Support Program from the CARES Act, the original relief package passed in March. Part of the stipulations for accepting the aid was that American and United had to bring back more than 32,000 employees it furloughed on Sept. 30.
The companies say the additional funds are enough to pay those workers through March 31, 2021, according to CNN.
United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart sent a letter to employees saying the airline will restore “temporary employment” to workers who were previously employed with the carrier.
"This is certainly good news for our economy, our industry, and our airline – but it's especially good news for those who have been without a paycheck, and we can't wait to welcome them back," Kirby and Hart wrote.
American Airlines laid off 9,000 employees and not only is hiring them back but giving them retroactive pay.
While it is definitively in the bill what airlines receive, there is still some uncertainty as to whether airport concession workers will benefit. Here is the breakdown of transportation recipients from Politico reporter Sam Mintz:
Final deal transportation numbers:— Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) December 21, 2020
-Airlines $15 billion
-Airline contractors $1b
-Transit agencies $14b
-State DOTS (highways) $10b
-Airports $2b
-Private motorcoach, school bus, and ferry industries $2b
-Amtrak $1b
While airports receive $2 billion, that is expected to go to infrastructure. As CNN pointed out, It's still unclear whether some airport workers who are considered sub-contractors will be able to reap some of the benefits from the stimulus package.
According to UNITE HERE, the union for more than 45,000 airport industry, hotel, gaming, food service, manufacturing, textile, distribution, laundry and transportation workers, more than 75 percent of its members are still out of work. The bill includes $200 million for rent relief to airport concessionaires, which includes food and retail businesses but doesn't appear to include any worker protections.
"It is our hope that these new conditions will ensure that these subcontractors utilize these funds as they are intended: to help workers," a UNITE spokesperson told CNN.
