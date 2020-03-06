Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Fri March 06 2020

Airlines for America Launches New Website to Educate Travelers

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 06, 2020

Airline hostess serving water to a passenger.
PHOTO: Airline hostess serving water to a passenger. (Photo via Getty Images E+ / izusek)

In response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Airlines for America (A4A) has launched a new webpage to serve as a resource for air travelers, government agencies, Congress and the general public.

When visiting AirlinesTakeAction.com, travelers have access to details from airlines in the United States regarding how they’re working to contain the viral infection and protect passengers and employees.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
737 MAX 9 Cabin

United Airlines Reduces International, Domestic Flight Schedules

Airlines & Airports
woman, airport, sad woman, stress, cellphone

IATA Warns Airlines Could Lose Billions in Revenue

Airlines & Airports
Grand Princess

Cruise Ship Issues Health Advisory to Passengers

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Airport information panel emblazoned with "Covid-19".

InsureMyTrip Reveals Coronavirus Awareness Program

Destination & Tourism

The website also provides tips and advice for travelers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“The safety, health and wellbeing of travelers are always the top priorities of U.S. carriers,” A4A Senior Vice President Rebecca Spicer said in a statement. “That's why airlines are working collaboratively with the Administration, CDC, HHS, DOT, DHS and other federal agencies to identify and implement pragmatic effective solutions during this public health crisis.”

A4A’s new website also includes news from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Task Force, including clips from White House briefings, as well as updates from mayors across the country to remind travelers their cities are open for business.

The organization said the website will be “updated regularly with new information to ensure that the latest updates are available to help all constituencies make informed decisions.”

On Thursday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed airlines could lose as much as $113 billion in revenue as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport

State Troopers Remove Woman From Flight After an Onboard Fight

American Airlines

Passenger Facing Prison Time for Biting Captain of Flight

Flybe Ceases Operations in Europe

Delta Pledges $100K for Nashville Relief Fund

United Airlines Reduces International, Domestic Flight Schedules

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS