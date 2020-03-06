Airlines for America Launches New Website to Educate Travelers
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 06, 2020
In response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Airlines for America (A4A) has launched a new webpage to serve as a resource for air travelers, government agencies, Congress and the general public.
When visiting AirlinesTakeAction.com, travelers have access to details from airlines in the United States regarding how they’re working to contain the viral infection and protect passengers and employees.
United Airlines Reduces International, Domestic Flight SchedulesAirlines & Airports
IATA Warns Airlines Could Lose Billions in RevenueAirlines & Airports
Cruise Ship Issues Health Advisory to PassengersCruise Line & Cruise Ship
InsureMyTrip Reveals Coronavirus Awareness ProgramDestination & Tourism
The website also provides tips and advice for travelers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
“The safety, health and wellbeing of travelers are always the top priorities of U.S. carriers,” A4A Senior Vice President Rebecca Spicer said in a statement. “That's why airlines are working collaboratively with the Administration, CDC, HHS, DOT, DHS and other federal agencies to identify and implement pragmatic effective solutions during this public health crisis.”
A4A’s new website also includes news from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Task Force, including clips from White House briefings, as well as updates from mayors across the country to remind travelers their cities are open for business.
The organization said the website will be “updated regularly with new information to ensure that the latest updates are available to help all constituencies make informed decisions.”
On Thursday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed airlines could lose as much as $113 billion in revenue as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS