Alleged Intoxicated Man Forces Plane to Turn Around
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2019
An allegedly intoxicated man caused a disturbance on an American Airlines flight on Saturday night, forcing the pilot to make the decision to turn back to John F. Kennedy International Airport an hour into its trip to Paris.
Television station WNBC4-New York was the first to report the incident on its 11 p.m. newscast on Saturday night.
American Airlines Flight 44 was carrying nearly 300 passengers and crew for the overseas flight.
Police from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, confirmed to WNBC4 that the flight was in the air for about an hour when the pilots were forced to turn around over Cape Cod.
The flight crew and passengers were back in the air bound for Paris roughly three hours after the initial departure, the airline confirmed.
A passenger on the flight tweeted a photo of the man being escorted off the plane when it returned to New York; it appears to have been taken down from Twitter but is still on the WNBC4-New York website.
The Twitter user, @maarek38370394, tweeted that “cops came in and escorted a passenger out, carrying a bottle of absolut, i dont know what this is about, at this point i hope we can leave.”
The flight took off for Paris again about three hours after returning to JFK.
