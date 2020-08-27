Allegiant Adds Seven New Routes With Fares From $29 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 27, 2020
Allegiant Air—one of the best in North America for COVID-19 traveler safety measures—is celebrating the announcement of seven new nonstop routes with fares starting from just $29 each way.
The low-cost carrier's latest expansion includes three new routes to Florida and two to Palm Springs, California. Allegiant also announced that it will extend its seasonal route between Nashville and Bozeman, Montana, offering fares as low as $59 each way.
Beginning November 19, Allegiant will operate twice-weekly flights between Boston and Sarasota, Florida; Phoenix and Santa Maria, California; Palm Springs and Boise, Idaho and Denver and Provo, Utah. Starting November 20, the airline will launch twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda, Florida from Houston and Chicago as well as flights between Palm Springs and Eugene, Oregon.
Finally, seasonal service between Nashville and Bozeman will begin on November 21.
Travelers have until Saturday, August 29 to purchase the introductory one-way fares for travel by February 8, 2021. Contact your travel advisor or visit Allegiant.com to shop the new flights.
