Allegiant Enhancing Onboard Experience
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 22, 2022
Allegiant Air announced it would enhance the inflight experience with a refreshed fall menu and rebrand its signature inflight magazine.
The Las Vegas-based airline’s fall menu was updated with new snacks, spirits, cocktails and beverages, including several unique offerings such as cocktail mixers by Stirrings, Campari and DAOU Wine and Filthy Margarita Mix, Filthy Bloody Mary Mix and Buffalo Trace Cream brands.
In addition, passengers will notice vegan and vegetarian labels on the menu for drink and snack offerings. The carrier is also continuing its partnership with Make-A-Wish, with part of the proceeds from every Deluxe Wingz Snack Pack purchased benefiting the charity.
The airline’s former Sunseeker magazine has also been rebranded as Allegiant nonstoplife, and is now available in the seatback pockets aboard every aircraft. The fall issue was published in September and features a special section with new inflight dining options.
“We're beyond excited to see Allegiant nonstoplife take flight, as people continue taking to the skies like never before,” Allegiant executive vice president Scott DeAngelo said. “With ultra-low fares and all-nonstop routes, Allegiant makes travel affordable and convenient, enabling our customers to get to their destinations faster, spend less on airfare and more on the things that matter most to them and, ultimately, live their lives to the fullest.”
The refined inflight magazine guides travelers to live the nonstop life with expert travel advice and local recommendations, helping them experience each destination to the fullest and get the most from their travel experiences.
Earlier this week, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also announced they are working to improve the customer experience with a series of new and overhauled premium seats, features and amenities.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS